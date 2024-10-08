Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 139.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.35% of CPI Card Group worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in CPI Card Group in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPI Card Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CPI Card Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Card Group Price Performance

Shares of CPI Card Group stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. CPI Card Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $265.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CPI Card Group ( NASDAQ:PMTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 1,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $28,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,813,977 shares in the company, valued at $101,093,517. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CPI Card Group news, Director Marc Sheinbaum purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $262,451.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 1,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $28,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,813,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,093,517. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPI Card Group

About CPI Card Group

(Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.