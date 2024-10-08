Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,417 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,077.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $790,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,022.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

