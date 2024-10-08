Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Boosted by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.2% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $491.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $501.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.22.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

