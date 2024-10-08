Mather Group LLC. Acquires 45,898 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 813.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,898 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $963,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP lifted its position in Broadcom by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. CTF Capital Management LP now owns 32,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $6,296,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $175.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,452 shares of company stock valued at $56,396,638 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

