Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after buying an additional 1,504,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,938,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $580.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

