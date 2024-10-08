Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.