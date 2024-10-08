Mather Group LLC. Has $120.35 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 996.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762,442 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $120,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

