Mather Group LLC. Purchases 4,920 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,446,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,108,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after buying an additional 642,797 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,920,000. Finally, McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $20,527,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

