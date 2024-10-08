Mather Group LLC. Sells 4,708 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $273.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $500.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.00 and a 200 day moving average of $272.86.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.