Mather Group LLC. Sells 4,708 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $273.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $500.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.00 and a 200 day moving average of $272.86.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
