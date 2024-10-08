Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,874 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.79% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $14,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1,262.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 65,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 70,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 24,737 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITM opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

