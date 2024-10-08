MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2024

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.