MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

