MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $43.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 13.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $43,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 90,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 611.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 60,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 51,808 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $379.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

