McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $6,612,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 58.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,231,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $300.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.72. The company has a market cap of $216.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $306.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

