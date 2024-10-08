McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $300.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,195. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $306.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.67 and a 200 day moving average of $271.72. The company has a market capitalization of $216.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.12.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

