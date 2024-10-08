MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Senior Officer Janet Marie Mceachern Sells 1,420 Shares

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Janet Marie Mceachern sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$22,720.00.

Get MDA Space alerts:

MDA Space Stock Performance

Shares of MDA Space stock opened at C$19.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79. MDA Space Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$10.65 and a 12 month high of C$20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of -0.02.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.34 million. MDA Space had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDA Space Ltd. will post 0.9757646 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDA Space

MDA Space Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.