Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 208,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 78,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.28.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

