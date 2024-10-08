MercadoLibre’s (MELI) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,530.00 price target on the stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,246.07.

Read Our Latest Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,963.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,141.04 and a 12-month high of $2,161.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,975.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,729.43.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,029 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.