Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) CFO Sells $16,178.00 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 8,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $16,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,422 shares in the company, valued at $200,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 349.98% and a negative return on equity of 333.91%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRSN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 468,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 293,115 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,109,000 after buying an additional 36,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.