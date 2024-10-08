Metal (MTL) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Metal (MTL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001556 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $76.31 million and $9.67 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metal has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 78,588,897 tokens. Metal’s official message board is metall2.com/news. The official website for Metal is metall2.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metal_l2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

