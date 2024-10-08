Meter Governance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59,742.37 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $13.88 million and approximately $59,742.37 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,584,716 coins and its circulating supply is 31,382,452 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,578,197 with 31,378,266 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.4585611 USD and is down -11.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $79,263.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

