Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.25% of Methode Electronics worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 224,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 83,151 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,690,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 949,616 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 424.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 42,875 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 335,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 76,391 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

MEI opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $258.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is -16.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Methode Electronics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,538.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Methode Electronics news, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $100,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,538.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Blom acquired 9,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,749.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,710.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.