Mina Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $621.15 million and $28.84 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000848 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,190,517,678 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,741,582 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,190,460,110.8400393 with 1,166,609,341.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.52993127 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $30,060,553.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

