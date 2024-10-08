Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $463.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $483.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.73.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

