Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,171,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $217.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

