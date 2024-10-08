Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 226,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $38,590,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,539,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,357 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,781,000 after purchasing an additional 534,176 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $166.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

