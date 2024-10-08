Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,441.35.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,356.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $811.42 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,326.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,292.90.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,769,080.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $46,454,828. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

