Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 76,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 72,247 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 203,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SLYV stock opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

