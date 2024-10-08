Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 494.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 121,758 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

