Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 867 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $31,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,952.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 102.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,788.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,508.55. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $811.99 and a 12 month high of $1,975.90.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,625. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,775.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.