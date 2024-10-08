Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VGT opened at $580.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $562.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.58. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

