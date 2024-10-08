Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 179,211 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3,215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 74,951 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 69,939 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,484 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

