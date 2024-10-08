Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 945 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 276,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 38,502 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 127,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 116,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

