Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 345779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 8.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $81,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,783,464.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $81,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,464.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $219,397.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,640.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,639 shares of company stock worth $568,947 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,308,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after buying an additional 159,404 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,933,000 after purchasing an additional 474,414 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 493,939 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,890,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 97,887 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Articles

