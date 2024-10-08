Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 516.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 69.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1,473.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 35.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,437. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.96 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

