Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $55.00 at UBS Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.84.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $49.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.60. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

