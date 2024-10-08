Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $147.68 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00042435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,140,311,371 coins and its circulating supply is 904,950,244 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

