MVL Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.41 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. MVL has a total market cap of $88.99 million and $4.41 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One MVL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get MVL alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.38 or 0.00252298 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,052,958,863 tokens. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.