Nano (XNO) One Day Volume Tops $1.36 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $116.31 million and $1.36 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,427.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.29 or 0.00527553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00105460 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.49 or 0.00241094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00029595 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00030737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00073586 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

