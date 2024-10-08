National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$128.83 and last traded at C$128.60, with a volume of 125567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$127.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NA. Desjardins boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$122.64.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$121.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$115.80.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.95 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.50% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8064243 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$117.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,103.00. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

