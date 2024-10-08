National Bankshares Increases Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$12.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on DBM

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$8.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.32 and a 1 year high of C$8.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.39. The firm has a market cap of C$775.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of C$689.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.