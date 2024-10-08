Navcoin Trading 8.2% Lower This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $6,705.02 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00070359 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019585 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007060 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,872.96 or 0.40012579 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

