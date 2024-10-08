Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NAVI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Navient Stock Performance

NAVI stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.39. Navient has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $19.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Navient by 22.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Navient by 23.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

