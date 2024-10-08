NEAR Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $262.16 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.92 or 0.00007899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.97 billion and approximately $262.16 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00042346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,214,251,194 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,699,653 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,214,159,953 with 1,213,517,290 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.06907736 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 452 active market(s) with $326,056,634.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.