Neogen (NEOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Neogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.83 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Neogen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NEOG opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,489.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. Neogen has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEOG. StockNews.com raised shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $394,389.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

