Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $436,514,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $372,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $701.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $676.85 and its 200-day moving average is $648.20. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $725.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.76.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

