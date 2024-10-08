Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Netflix alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 35.5% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 24.4% during the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 58.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,513,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.76.

Netflix Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $17.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $701.92. 3,353,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $676.85 and its 200-day moving average is $648.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $725.26. The company has a market cap of $302.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.