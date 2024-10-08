Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Increased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $9.00 on Tuesday, hitting $710.92. The stock had a trading volume of 391,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,485. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $676.85 and a 200 day moving average of $648.20. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $725.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.76.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

