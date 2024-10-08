New Found Gold Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (CVE:NFG)

Get New Found Gold alerts:

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Found Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Roth Capital also issued estimates for New Found Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

New Found Gold (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CVE:NFG opened at C$3.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$656.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.56. New Found Gold has a one year low of C$3.21 and a one year high of C$6.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.27.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

