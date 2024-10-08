New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($2.38) Per Share (NYSE:NYCB)

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($2.38) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.39). The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share.

NYCB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

NYCB stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 585.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

