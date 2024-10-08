NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 39,418 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 58,832.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,418 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,535 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 21,404.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,318 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,669,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 977,389 shares of company stock valued at $18,518,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.9 %

HOOD opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOOD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

